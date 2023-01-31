Hamilton Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.91. 619,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $111.97.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

