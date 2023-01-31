Hamilton Capital LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hamilton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,924,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,763,906. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.