Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 63,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 155,911 shares.The stock last traded at $22.99 and had previously closed at $22.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $709.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 218,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

