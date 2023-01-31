Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.32 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.56-$0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,262. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,390. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

