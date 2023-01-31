Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $152-162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.87 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.56-$0.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.20. 1,887,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Harmonic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Harmonic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

