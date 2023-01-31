Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.09.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after buying an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

