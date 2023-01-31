Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.69

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 48101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HVT shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “moderate risk” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $559.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.