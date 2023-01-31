HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

NYSE HCA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.30. 1,486,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.02. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

