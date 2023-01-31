Head-To-Head Review: Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) & Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 12.04% 4.21% 0.51% Prosperity Bancshares 42.30% 7.97% 1.39%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prosperity Bancshares 1 5 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Primis Financial and Prosperity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Primis Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $75.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. Given Primis Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Primis Financial is more favorable than Prosperity Bancshares.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Primis Financial pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primis Financial and Prosperity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $147.40 million 1.98 $17.74 million $0.71 16.68 Prosperity Bancshares $1.24 billion 5.59 $524.52 million $5.73 13.24

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Prosperity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Primis Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage backed securities. The company was founded by Georgia S. Derrico and R. Roderick Porter in July 28, 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The company was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

