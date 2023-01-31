Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.14. 2,351,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,915. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 131,710 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 827.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.