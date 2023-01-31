Henderson International Income Trust plc (HINT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HINT opened at GBX 180 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £352.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2,607.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.54. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.98 ($2.28).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

