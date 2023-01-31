Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
HTGC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 347,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.43. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.09.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
