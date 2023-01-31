Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Up 10.8% in January

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.8 %

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Shares of HCCI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. 101,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,880. The stock has a market cap of $899.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

