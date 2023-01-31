Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.15 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00017977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $151.61 million and approximately $294,401.80 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00216283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.19725722 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $323,488.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.