Hermez Network Price Tops $4.20 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $153.59 million and approximately $329,849.24 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00018391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030335 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00215874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002848 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.23110335 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $307,504.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

