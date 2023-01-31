Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Update

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 25,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.55% and a negative return on equity of 848.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

