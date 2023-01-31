Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Update

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 25,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.88.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.55% and a negative return on equity of 848.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.