Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Hess Midstream has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 84.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $35.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several brokerages recently commented on HESM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Featured Stories

