High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

High Tide Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

