Hill Island Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VUG traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.90. 45,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.