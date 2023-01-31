HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Downgraded by DNB Markets to “Hold”

DNB Markets cut shares of HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Performance
HMS Networks AB (publ) stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. HMS Networks AB has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $53.47.
