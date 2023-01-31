Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $134.18 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $134.18 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $10.07 or 0.00043805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00196343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001977 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,317,725 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

