Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on January 31st (NASDAQ:HSPOU)

Horizon Space Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:HSPOU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 31st. Horizon Space Acquisition I had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 22nd. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Horizon Space Acquisition I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSPOU opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.