Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 32,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of HST stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
