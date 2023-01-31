Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 32,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

