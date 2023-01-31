H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,265 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

