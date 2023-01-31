Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 146,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 421,422 shares.The stock last traded at $227.20 and had previously closed at $229.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.37.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.