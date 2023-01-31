Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $12,990.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $12,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,382.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $48.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
HSON has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
