Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $12,990.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $12,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,382.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $48.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

HSON has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Recommended Stories

