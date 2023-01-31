Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

