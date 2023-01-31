Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Director Sells $1,200,800.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HBANP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 76,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,777. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Get Rating ) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

