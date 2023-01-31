Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,498,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,323,726. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

