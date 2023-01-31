Huntington National Bank Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VUG opened at $231.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

