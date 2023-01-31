Huntington National Bank Has $6.91 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.