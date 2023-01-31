Huntington National Bank Sells 19,596 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.