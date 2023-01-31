Huntington National Bank Sells 990 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

