Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 7.2% in January

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. 383,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,011. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

