Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in January

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $80.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,282 shares of company stock valued at $400,576 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 274,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

