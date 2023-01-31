Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.89.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$36.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.36. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$30.52 and a 52-week high of C$38.27. The firm has a market cap of C$21.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

