Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hywin

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Hywin worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hywin alerts:

Hywin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. Hywin has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.90.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.