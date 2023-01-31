ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of ICL opened at $7.72 on Friday. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ICL Group had a return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

