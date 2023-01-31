IES (IESC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IES stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $762.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. IES has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

In related news, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IES by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IES by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

