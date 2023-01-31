IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading 4.7% Higher

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 13,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 200,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -0.30.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 60,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $705,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $503,228 in the last three months. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 684.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 413.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

