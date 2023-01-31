IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IGO in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of IGO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

IGO Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $11.30 on Friday. IGO has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

IGO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.