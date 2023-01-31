IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IGO in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of IGO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get IGO alerts:

IGO Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $11.30 on Friday. IGO has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.