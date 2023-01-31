Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILMN. Argus downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.32.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $210.10 on Friday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.46.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

