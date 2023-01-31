Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILMN. Argus downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.32.
Illumina Stock Performance
ILMN opened at $210.10 on Friday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.46.
Insider Activity at Illumina
In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.