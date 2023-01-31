Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.26% of Rayonier worth $142,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Rayonier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

