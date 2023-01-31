Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290,097 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $117,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $276.08. 301,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $295.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.09.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

