Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $178.85 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.65% of Littelfuse worth $178,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,790,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,694,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LFUS traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.49. 11,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,961. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day moving average is $231.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

