Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $52.05 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,606 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $52,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,208,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,851,000 after purchasing an additional 277,098 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.0 %

IFF traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $112.34. 262,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,506. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $143.14. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

