Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 4.05% of Badger Meter worth $108,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 297.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Badger Meter by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.83. 18,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,749. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $103.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

