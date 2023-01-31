Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 841,395 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,395 shares during the period. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.06% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $267,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZWS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 259,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,106. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -189.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.
