Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 841,395 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,395 shares during the period. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.06% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $267,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 259,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,106. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -189.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.