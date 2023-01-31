Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 23,201 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,733 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.27% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $201,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,886,000 after buying an additional 211,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,598,000 after buying an additional 46,981 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.79.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,874 shares of company stock worth $5,603,471 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, reaching $323.55. 209,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,987. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $324.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

