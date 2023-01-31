Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 67,395 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 995,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,395 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 2.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.98% of Cintas worth $385,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,715,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.44. 62,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,566. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.26.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

